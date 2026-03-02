William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,526 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

