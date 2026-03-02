William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 343.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $17.06 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

