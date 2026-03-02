William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $82.34 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $82,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on IDACORP in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $143.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $145.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The company had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

