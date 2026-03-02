William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $44.64 Million Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,179,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,825 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 1,191,546 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 50.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 468,649 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 580,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $4,156,457.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,529.88. This represents a 26.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,136,535 shares of company stock worth $20,646,037 in the last ninety days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

