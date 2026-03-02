William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.11 Million Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $35,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,663,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 16,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after buying an additional 1,250,373 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,177,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 757,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

