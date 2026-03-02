William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.01 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,606 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COLD opened at $13.40 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -230.00%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

