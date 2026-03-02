William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.95 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 921,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $31,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 43.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $40.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

