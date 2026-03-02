William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 27.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $2,393,988 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $155.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.Sanmina’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

