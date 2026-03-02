William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 141,125 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,125 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $54,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $226.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $243.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $5,117,207.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $38,263,374.72. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,093.92. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,685 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

