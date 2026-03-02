Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,474 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 320.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $563.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $573.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.55.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.95.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

