Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 66.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 359,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 54.3% in the third quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $280.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.59 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

