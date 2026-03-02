Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of H World Group by 95.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in H World Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,473 shares in the last quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,035,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after buying an additional 1,204,300 shares during the period. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $19,130,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 921,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HTHT opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

