Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $46.24 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LNG opened at $235.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.