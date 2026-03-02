Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 30,341 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $61,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $528.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.00 and a 12 month high of $552.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

