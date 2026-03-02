Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 95,587 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,587 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $312,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 191,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $319.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.53 and a 12 month high of $322.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

