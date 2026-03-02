Waterfall Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,217,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 209.6% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,022,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,645,000 after purchasing an additional 609,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 518.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 318,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,705 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.7%

CPT stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.17 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Camden Property Trust's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,193. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

