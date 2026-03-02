WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3%

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.74 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

