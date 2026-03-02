WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $338.77 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.64 and its 200 day moving average is $332.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

