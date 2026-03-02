WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Visa Inc. $V

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $319.07 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $579.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

