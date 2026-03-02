Wall Street Zen Upgrades CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Buy

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.83. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $395,455.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 73,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,503.20. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 9,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $388,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,431 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,996. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,121,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,429,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.