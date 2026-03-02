Wall Street Zen Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen set a $34.50 price objective on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Invesco Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.26 on Friday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,391,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

