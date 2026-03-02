Wall Street Zen Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Buy

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from $10.30 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Grifols stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 385.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 127.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

Grifols, Inc (NASDAQ: GRFS) is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

