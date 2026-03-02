Wall Street Zen Downgrades Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Hold

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.30.

Get Clarivate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Down 4.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clarivate by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 368,531 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 185,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 413,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 388,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.