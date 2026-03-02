W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 40 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,143.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,082.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.56. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,218.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total value of $11,829,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,885 shares in the company, valued at $101,035,434.45. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,060.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

