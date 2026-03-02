W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $74.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. 298,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

