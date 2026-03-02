Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,289 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 29th total of 9,805 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of VS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.86. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,091. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

Featured Articles

