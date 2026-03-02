VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $227.94 on Monday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $208.86 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.04 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $125,285.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,462.63. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.59, for a total transaction of $1,222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 434,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,176,274.41. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,662 shares of company stock worth $5,799,697 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,443,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,199,318,000 after purchasing an additional 861,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,285,000 after buying an additional 321,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,700,000 after buying an additional 496,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,685,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,247,000 after acquiring an additional 246,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.