Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $810.9470 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of VEEV opened at $181.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $168.13 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Veeva announced eSource, a product to streamline clinical-trial data capture and workflows — a strategic product that could accelerate adoption among pharma clients and support future subscription/solutions revenue growth. Veeva eSource launch

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 225.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SPWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

