Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Vaxcyte worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,320,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 9,743 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $454,900.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,198.32. The trade was a 28.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $556,974.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $696,469.28. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

