Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

