Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,343,762 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 1,002,337 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,497,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 379,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

