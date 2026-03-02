Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,796,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.28% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $221,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.2%

PTEN opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $2,161,650.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,090. This represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

