Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 24,705 Shares of Quaker Houghton $KWR

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.34% of Quaker Houghton worth $213,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Quaker Houghton Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. Quaker Houghton has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $183.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $468.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.17 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. Quaker Houghton’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is -1,691.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Get Our Latest Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.