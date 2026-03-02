Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,708,975 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,780,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $194,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $548,617.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 611,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,105.35. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,429,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.60. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 819,212 shares of company stock worth $3,523,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 863.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 671.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Recursion reported narrower-than-expected Q4 loss (EPS -$0.21 vs. -$0.28 est.) and materially beat revenue estimates, driven partly by partner milestones. The results and upbeat metrics were the primary catalyst lifting the stock after the print. RXRX Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected

Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Recursion reported narrower-than-expected Q4 loss (EPS -$0.21 vs. -$0.28 est.) and materially beat revenue estimates, driven partly by partner milestones. The results and upbeat metrics were the primary catalyst lifting the stock after the print. Positive Sentiment: Revenue jump / partner milestone extends runway — FY2025 revenue rose materially (reported ~$74.7M), with Roche-related milestone revenue cited as extending Recursion’s cash runway into 2028, reducing near-term financing risk. Recursion Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Revenue jump / partner milestone extends runway — FY2025 revenue rose materially (reported ~$74.7M), with Roche-related milestone revenue cited as extending Recursion’s cash runway into 2028, reducing near-term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — Management highlighted advancement of programs (e.g., REC-4881 entering clinical stages), signalling the company is moving from discovery to clinical validation — a tangible de‑risking step for an AI-driven biotech. Recursion Hits Clinical Milestones

Clinical progress — Management highlighted advancement of programs (e.g., REC-4881 entering clinical stages), signalling the company is moving from discovery to clinical validation — a tangible de‑risking step for an AI-driven biotech. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set an $8 price target, giving investors a visible upside case and supporting momentum after the print. Needham Rating

Analyst support — Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set an $8 price target, giving investors a visible upside case and supporting momentum after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call emphasized strategy and partnerships — Management framed 2025 as a transition year (scale data + ML + clinical starts); useful for long-term thesis but not an immediate earnings driver. Earnings Call Summary

Earnings call emphasized strategy and partnerships — Management framed 2025 as a transition year (scale data + ML + clinical starts); useful for long-term thesis but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Disclosure/analysis availability — Full call transcript and presentation were posted (useful for modelers and event traders). Earnings Presentation

Disclosure/analysis availability — Full call transcript and presentation were posted (useful for modelers and event traders). Negative Sentiment: Still unprofitable and wide negative margins — Despite the beat, Recursion remains loss-making (negative net margin/ROE) and analysts forecast negative FY EPS, leaving valuation and path to sustained profitability as open questions. AAII Analysis

Still unprofitable and wide negative margins — Despite the beat, Recursion remains loss-making (negative net margin/ROE) and analysts forecast negative FY EPS, leaving valuation and path to sustained profitability as open questions. Negative Sentiment: Technical / liquidity headwinds — The stock traded below key moving averages with volume below its recent average, and remains volatile; those factors can pressure price even after positive news. Market Reaction

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

