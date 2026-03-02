Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,706,056 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,379,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.48% of Summit Therapeutics worth $235,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 325.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMMT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

