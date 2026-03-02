Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 158,479 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,235,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of DigitalBridge Group worth $201,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 693,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

