Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.07% of SiriusPoint worth $212,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 223.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,836 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,891,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 585,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 186,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNT shares. Weiss Ratings raised SiriusPoint from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 0.6%

SPNT opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.

SiriusPoint Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.