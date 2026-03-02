Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $230,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,609,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 79,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 165.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Zacks Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Santander upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

