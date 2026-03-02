Vanguard Group Inc. Has $205.46 Million Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,007,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,201,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.19% of Pitney Bowes worth $205,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PBI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,711.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $10.75 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.37%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

See Also

