Vanguard Group Inc. Has $196.31 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.30% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $196,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 129,819 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 491,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $805.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

