Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,950,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.77% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $209,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 67.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $6.88 to $7.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear’s core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.