Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,437,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,982 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Alphabet worth $125,545,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,112,380 shares of company stock worth $119,112,888 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.