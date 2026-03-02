Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.63% of Wolverine World Wide worth $236,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 38.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 316,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

