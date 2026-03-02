Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 806,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 817,279 shares.The stock last traded at $160.6540 and had previously closed at $157.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bonfire Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

