Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,308 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 29th total of 9,741 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,362,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VCR stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,824. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $414.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.