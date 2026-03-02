VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Short Interest Update

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,241,101 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 29th total of 806,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,604,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,604,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,911,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,691,000.

NYSEARCA REMX traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $103.68.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

