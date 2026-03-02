VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 29.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st.
