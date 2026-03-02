Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $487.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $459.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.55. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 70,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.