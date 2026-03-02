USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Up 10.4% – What’s Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 13,660,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,814,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 10.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $29,380. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

About USA Rare Earth

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.