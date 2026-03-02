Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $18.7680. Approximately 310,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 705,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Key Stories Impacting Urogen Pharma

Here are the key news stories impacting Urogen Pharma this week:

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33 price target (~70% upside from recent levels), which supports upside expectations if execution continues. Benzinga

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33 price target (~70% upside from recent levels), which supports upside expectations if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: UroGen refinanced its term loan with Pharmakon Advisors, locking an 8.25% fixed rate and extending amortization to Q1 2030 — an opportunistic move that meaningfully lowers near-term cost of capital and provides non-dilutive liquidity. GlobeNewswire: Refinancing

UroGen refinanced its term loan with Pharmakon Advisors, locking an 8.25% fixed rate and extending amortization to Q1 2030 — an opportunistic move that meaningfully lowers near-term cost of capital and provides non-dilutive liquidity. Positive Sentiment: Commercial progress: UroGen says the ZUSDURI™ launch is on-track (initial 2025 net sales $15.8M) and the permanent J‑Code went into effect Jan 1, 2026, improving reimbursement; JELMYTO® reported $94M sales in 2025 (7% underlying growth). These support future top-line growth potential. GlobeNewswire: Results & Launch

Commercial progress: UroGen says the ZUSDURI™ launch is on-track (initial 2025 net sales $15.8M) and the permanent J‑Code went into effect Jan 1, 2026, improving reimbursement; JELMYTO® reported $94M sales in 2025 (7% underlying growth). These support future top-line growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: EPS loss of $0.54 beat the consensus (-$0.66) but revenue of $37.84M missed expectations (~$39.9M). The EPS beat is constructive, but the revenue shortfall tempers near-term commercial momentum. Zacks: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed: EPS loss of $0.54 beat the consensus (-$0.66) but revenue of $37.84M missed expectations (~$39.9M). The EPS beat is constructive, but the revenue shortfall tempers near-term commercial momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive (average rating around “Moderate Buy”), indicating market expectations of recovery if commercial trends and refinancing benefits play out. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Ratings

Analyst consensus remains constructive (average rating around “Moderate Buy”), indicating market expectations of recovery if commercial trends and refinancing benefits play out. Negative Sentiment: UroGen remains unprofitable (negative EPS and analyst forecasts showing a loss for the fiscal year). The revenue miss and ongoing losses leave the stock sensitive to execution risk and near-term revenue cadence. Press Release: Financials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urogen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $147,261.51. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,608.94. This represents a 12.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $145,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,754.65. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 187.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 196,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.